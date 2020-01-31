Bama Of The Week is the person who has done the craziest thing you can think of. This week’s bama is Terry Crews, this man recieved nothing but love and support from Black women when he opened up about his sexual abuse. One Black woman who came to his defense was Gabrielle Union. Guess how he repaid her….by completely disregarding and writing off her claims of racism and sexism at AGT. Yep, he’s the Bama!

Huggy Lowdown: Terry Crews Is The Bama Of The Week was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 5 hours ago

