CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Welp: Nintendo Says It Will Not Be Releasing A New Switch Model This Year

Nintendo did confirm an Animal Crossing: New Horizons inspired Switch model arriving March 13.

Nintendo Switch

Source: picture alliance / Getty

Rumors were running rampant of a new Nintendo Switch Pro model arriving sometime this year. Unfortunately, that will not be the case Nintendo’s president and CEO confirmed during a call with investors.

Back in January, Kantan Games’ Serkan Toto predicted that the gaming giant would be dropping a pro model of its insanely popular hybrid console to compete with Sony’s PS5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X.

Per Games Industry:

“There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that Nintendo will launch a “Switch Pro” in 2020, my guess is at $399. More specifically, I predict 4K support, bigger cartridge sizes, and of course, beefed-up components. I also think the device will launch after the summer holidays to counter the roll-out of the PS5 and next-gen Xbox later in the year – along with a first-party, system-seller game.”

Nintendo’s head honcho, Shuntaro Furukawa, shut that all the way down, stating that the company is not dropping a new console this year and will continue to focus on the current Switch model.

“Regarding Nintendo Switch, we believe that it is important to continue to communicate the appeal of both Nintendo Switch systems and expand the installed base. Please note that we have no plans to launch a new Nintendo Switch model during 2020.”

Nintendo believes it has not maxed out sales of it’s current Nintendo Switch and the Switch Lite — which dropped back in September — and plan on addressing that.

“We feel that we have not yet fully communicated the special features and appeal of Nintendo Switch Lite, so we will continue to address this going forward.”

Bummer, but if there is any silver lining with this news, that doesn’t mean it’s not in the works, and Nintendo did confirm an Animal Crossing: New Horizons inspired Switch model arriving March 13. Plus, there is still the upgraded Switch model that features improved battery life that Nintendo snuck out as well the Nintendo Switch Lite.

Photo: picture alliance / Getty

Welp: Nintendo Says It Will Not Be Releasing A New Switch Model This Year  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 weeks ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 5 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close