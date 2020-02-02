CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

9 Unspoken Rules Of A Millennial Super Bowl Party [As Told By Gifs]

Party

Source: PhotoAlto/Belen Majdalani / Getty

Happy Superbowl Weekend! This year’s big game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will take place in the sweet, sultry cit or Miami.

Miami is a little different than last year’s game city of Atlanta. Atl-eans had their set of rules for folks coming from out of state to enjoy the big game. Some of which include:

  • “This is a Black city, White people don’t start your sh**”
  • “We got ‘dancers’ in every club”
  • “We respect our homeless, please call them ‘unc’ or ‘auntie’ respectively”
  • “Nobody eats at the Varsity”

 

Speaking of rules, when it comes to Super Bowl parties, there are a few dos and don’ts to abide by also. We know the regular party rules, like ‘bring something’ and ‘make enough food for guests’ — but for Millennial parties, the ante is upped a little.

You’re so use to attending family parties, now you’re at the age to throw one, or attend one that your friend is having. It’s being an adult while still having a teenage budget. It’s being a good and entertaining host without doing too much and distracting from the real reason everyone is there: the game.

Don’t be like this guy @lppny who tweeted, “How much of a dork would I be if I brought my laptop to the Super Bowl party today? #millennial #reallydorky.” Whether you’re hosting or attending, here are a few rules to make you night run much smoother.

9 Unspoken Rules Of A Millennial Super Bowl Party [As Told By Gifs]  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 weeks ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 5 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close