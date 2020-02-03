McDonald’s Black History Month Podcast: Ledeana Brown

Black Music Month
| 02.03.20
McDonald's Podcast BHM 2020

Source: Creative Services / iONEDigital

For 2020, McDonald’s, Hot 96.3, and WTLC have come together to celebrate Black History Month in a unique way. Through our Black History Month Podcast, we will highlight those who are learning from our past to help shape the future.

On this week’s episode of McDonald’s Black History Month podcast, Owner and Operator of The Leak Magazine, Ledeana Brown, sat down with Hot 96.3’s own B-Swift to talk about her magazine, the importance of telling our own stories, and her journey to creating her own publication.

