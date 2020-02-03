Driver who caused a multi-vehicle accident was 3 times over legal limit

A driver was nearly three times the legal limit when police say she caused a 3-vehicle crash that seriously hurt another person in Forest Park last week, court records show.

Niya Baker, 23, of North College Hill faces charges of aggravated vehicular assault, obstructing official business and possession of an open container.

She is scheduled to make her first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m. Monday.

Baker was at fault and intoxicated when the crash occurred last week at the intersection of West Kemper Road and Winton Road in Forest Park, police wrote in a sworn statement.

She blew .223 on a breathalyzer to measure her level of intoxication, the affidavit states.

As a result of the accident, a female victim “incurred serious physical harm,” the court record states. The woman suffered seven broken rib bones and a broken right hip bone

Baker ran from the scene but was caught a short time later, police have said.

They found an open container of “Spark” alcoholic beverage in her vehicle, “to which she admitted drinking,” officers wrote in another affidavit.

Baker was taken to Mercy Hospital Fairfield for evaluation, cited and released.

This accident is not her first brush with the law.

Baker was out on her recognizance in connection with a gas station robbery last year, court records show.

She was indicted in September on charges of aggravated robbery and robbery after Cincinnati police said she assisted a man in robbing a Speedway gas station, a criminal complaint shows.

Baker was charged based on witness statements, physical evidence and her statement, police wrote in the complaint.

The judge who released her on her own recognizance was then-Judge Fanon Rucker.

Baker is scheduled to return to court in that case for a plea or trial setting on Feb. 12.

Written By: Lincoln Ware Posted 4 hours ago

