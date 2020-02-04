CLOSE
Mariah Carey Accuses Ex-Assistant Of Destroying Evidence In $5 Million Battle Over Alleged Extortion Attempt

Mariah Carey is accusing her former assistant of destroying key evidence that the singer believes would prove the woman attempted to blackmail her.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Carey is making the allegations against her ex-employee, Lianna Shakhnazaryan.

In 2019, Carey sued Shakhnazaryan accusing her of filming “intimate videos” of her without permission. She said the assistant blackmailed her with the videos and tried to extort her for $8 million. Mariah hired Shakhnazarian to be her assistant in 2015. In her lawsuit, she claims Shakhnazarian “turned out to be a grifter, a Peeping (Tom)asina and an extortionist. “ She is seeking $5 million in damages.

Shakhnazaryan responded by countersuing Carey for alleged unpaid wages and wrongful termination. She has reportedly denied all allegations of wrongdoing and argued any mental or emotional injuries Mariah suffered were caused by her own behavior.

In newly filed documents, Carey is asking the court to sanction Shakhnazaryan for withholding evidence. The heavily redacted documents reveal Carey has been trying to obtain her former assistant’s cell phone messages and records.

Carey says the defendant was put on notice to preserve all evidence related to the legal battle. However, she says despite a court order her former assistant has failed to turn over everything.

The singer believes the evidence that was destroyed would build her case against Shakhnazaryan, proving she never consented to the “intimate videos” being filmed.

Carey says the court ordered the defendant to hand over her current cell phone, which hasn’t been produced yet. She reportedly fears Shakhnazaryan will destroy more evidence and wants a forensic examination of the phone “to determine whether Shakhnazaryan has withheld or destroyed other relevant evidence.”

The judge has yet to rule.

Mariah Carey Accuses Ex-Assistant Of Destroying Evidence In $5 Million Battle Over Alleged Extortion Attempt  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

