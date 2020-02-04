CLOSE
A school bus carrying 13 students flips on it side

A Brown County school bus flips over on its side while transporting 13 students home Monday evening, sending two students to the hospital.

According to the Ohio Highway State Patrol and Local 12, the bus was traveling on Sodom Road around 4:15 pm when the accident happened.

Home security footage shows the 32 year- old driver, Stephanie Burns, drove off the right side of the road and hit a ditch, sending the bus sliding onto its side.

The two students who were sent to the hospital are being treated for minor injuries, and the other students were released to their parents on the scene.

The bus driver was unharmed.

