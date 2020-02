According to a new study, birth weight means more than we give it credit for. Apparently it affects fitness levels. In a study scientists found that for every pound weighed at birth participants had a 34% increase in fitness level and a 13% difference in risk of premature death. Who knew that?

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 5 hours ago

