Jay Z Addresses Sitting During the National Anthem

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Jay Z, Beyonce, and Blue Ivy caught a lot of flack for sitting during the National Anthem during Sunday nights big game. Tons of people had their opinion on the Carter’s patriotism, not Jay Z is speaking on why they didn’t stand, and it’s not what you think.

In the video, when asked by the commentator, during a Q&A session at Columbia University, if it was a protest, Hay said “It actually wasn’t. Sorry.” He said he and Beyonce were preoccupied watching the pre-show, which he helped produce, explaining, “We get there and we immediately jump into artist mode. . . . . So now I’m just really looking at the show. Did the mics start? Was it too low to start?” Then during the Anthem, he said, “Demi comes out and we’re talking about how beautiful she looked and how she sounds and what she’s going through in her life for her to be on the stage, we’re so proud of her.”

He added that there was no need to have a “silent protest” because he was “making the biggest loudest protest of all” by selecting such a diverse group of artists to perform at the game, like Jennifer LopezShakiraDemi Lovato  and Yolanda Adams.

Your Thoughts?

Jay Z Addresses Sitting During the National Anthem  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

