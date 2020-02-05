CLOSE
Black History Month
Cleveland’s Future History Maker: Lady Doniella Ligon

Black History Month 2016 - FUTURE

Radio One is celebrating black history by saluting Future History Makers, people giving back to our community today to shape our tomorrow.

Future History Maker 2020 Winners

Source: Radio One Cleveland / Radio One Cleveland

This week we salute….Lady Doniella Ligon, founder of Women in Need Ministries. In 2019 the organization donated  hundreds of self-care products and undergarments to women in various shelters across the city of Cleveland. Doniella Ligon, we honor you for exemplifying the qualities of a Future History Maker.

Future History Makers is presented by AARP and brought to you by the Cleveland Monsters, The Scholars of Breakthrough Schools, Dominion Energy, the McDonald’s Owner/Operators of Northeast Ohio, Gentleman Jack and Great Lakes Honda.

Cleveland’s Future History Maker: Lady Doniella Ligon  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

