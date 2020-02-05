The State Of The Union Address took place last night and Russ says “the president did not disappoint.” He expected quite a few lies to be told and that’s exactly what Trump did. But he would love for someone at the White House to tell him that “Americans have Google and can instantly fact check.” Trump knows how to tug on people’s heart strings and how to appear that he cares about Black people. Russ believes that even Van Jones has been snatched by the Trump admin. And then there was Nancy Pelosi who ripped up the speech as soon as it was over. It was interesting to say the least.

Russ Rant: State Of The Union was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 6 hours ago

Also On 100.3: