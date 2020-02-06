Tyler Perry’s House Of Payne Making A Comeback

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne is making a comeback. Viacom announced this week that the show that ran from 2006 through 2012 will air on B-E-T. It will pick up five years after where the family was when the show ended its run on T-B-S. The company also announced a new series, Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living. It focuses on a couple with teen-age children moving to rural Georgia to help their grandfather manage a home for the elderly.

