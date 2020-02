The Cincinnati Police Department is looking for a woman who is accused of stealing a coat valued at $12,500.

The suspect is said to have tried on the pink fur coat and walked right out of Saks without paying for it.

WLWT reports that the incident occurred on January 23rd at 6:36pm.

If anyone has information, call police at 513- 352-5446.

(Source)

Cincinnati Police searching for woman accused of stealing a $12,000 coat was originally published on wiznation.com

Written By: Raven Nevar Posted 3 hours ago

Also On 100.3: