Snow is coming to the city tonight and into the weekend

From a sunny and warm weekend last week to snowy and cold weekend.

WLWT reports that we should expect now and low temperatures starting tonight and going into the weekend.

A winter Weather Advisory is expected to start at 10 pm tonight.

Snow showers will start around midnight as the temperature falls leave the roads slick for your Friday morning commute.

The snow will continue into Saturday with a possible accumulation of 1-2 inches.

You should expect temperatures to be around freezing this weekend as it will be a gloomy and cold weekend.

Bundle up and drive safe.

Written By: Raven Nevar Posted 5 hours ago

