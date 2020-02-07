Viola Davis To Play Michelle Obama In Showtime Series

Actress Viola Davis will be taking on the role of a former first lady. Davis is set to play Michelle Obama in a new drama series development on Showtime called “First Ladies.” The show will follow the various spouses to American presidents. The first season will highlight Obama, Eleanor Roosevelt and Betty Ford. A premiere date for “First Ladies” has not yet been announced.

More on this story, click here…https://variety.com/2020/tv/news/viola-davis-michelle-obama-first-ladies-series-order-showtime-1203493525/

