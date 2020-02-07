CLOSE
#FacebookLiveFriday with Lincoln Ware 2/7/2020

If you missed “Facebook Live Friday,” no worries, you watch it right here!

Today’s guest: Comedian Guy Torry stops by the studio to promote his show at the Funny Bone this weekend.

Allen Woods for Mortar Cincinnati sits down with us and shares the amazing services they do as a black-owned company.

Kevin Aldridge calls in for his weekly report. This week he talks about the Ashley Madison scandal.   A dating site that allows married couples to cheat on each other.

Today’s Plate:

The main course includes Trump of course. We drive in on his speech from last night after he drops the “B.S.” word on national television. Sharon Coolidge writes another story about Tamaya Dennard. Listeners share their opinion on Cincinnati Public Schools’ new tax deal.

