First, let me start off by saying, there isn’t just one way to be Black. Black comes in many different forms, lifestyles, shades and personalities.

But in the African American community, we often joke about someone not being Black enough or someone being too Black. And let’s not forget how tricky it can be for our biracial family and friends.

Just an FYI Black people telling mixed people that they aren’t ‘black enough’ is not okay and is, in fact, racist. https://t.co/6UeXJZPnms — D Rose (@DamnDRoseTweets) February 1, 2020

But for this particular quiz, we’re referring to the inside jokes we have within the culture. Cause let’s be honest, some ish is just for us. For us, By us.

You’re not “black “ if you have never used GREASE on your legs 🤷‍♀️😂😂 — I i z 🤍🌠 (@legacyles) February 6, 2020

So with that being said — how Black are you? Take this quiz to find out.

This QUIZ Will Tell You How Black You Are was originally published on globalgrind.com

Written By: kiyonnathewriter Posted February 7, 2020

