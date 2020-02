With this being election year, we all know how important this election is. Dayton,OH rapper Yellopain has being going viral over his latest music video explaining the importance of voting. Check it out below and let me know what you think of this video.

The Importance Of Voting All In 4 Min!!! (Music Video) was originally published on wiznation.com

Written By: djjdough212 Posted February 8, 2020

Also On 100.3: