CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Fella’s, Ask your lady for a Lingam Massage for Valentine’s Day and thank me later!

Hey Fella’s,
Ya know Valentine’s Day is coming up and if you don’t know what to ask for, then I got you!  Have you ever heard of a lingam massage?  If not, then you are in for a treat!  So, what is a lingam massage you ask?
The wonderful writers at XONECOLE breaks it all the way down, So fella’s SHOW YOUR LADY THESE STEPS!

“Now that the mood has been properly set, let’s get into the steps of how to perform a successful lingam massage:

  • Have your partner sit in an upright position on the side of the bed. Then kneel down in front of him.
  • Pour some of the lubricant into your hand. Warm it up a bit by rubbing your hands together for about 30 seconds or so.
  • Gently take hold of his read more
Once you share this with you lady you will thank me. So you’re welcome in advance!
S.A.

Fella’s, Ask your lady for a Lingam Massage for Valentine’s Day and thank me later!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 weeks ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 5 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close