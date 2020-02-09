Hey Fella’s,

Ya know Valentine’s Day is coming up and if you don’t know what to ask for, then I got you! Have you ever heard of a lingam massage? If not, then you are in for a treat! So, what is a lingam massage you ask?

SHOW YOUR LADY THESE STEPS! The wonderful writers at XONECOLE breaks it all the way down, So fella’s

“Now that the mood has been properly set, let’s get into the steps of how to perform a successful lingam massage: Have your partner sit in an upright position on the side of the bed. Then kneel down in front of him.

Pour some of the lubricant into your hand. Warm it up a bit by rubbing your hands together for about 30 seconds or so.

Gently take hold of his read more“

Once you share this with you lady you will thank me. So you’re welcome in advance!

S.A.

Fella’s, Ask your lady for a Lingam Massage for Valentine’s Day and thank me later! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Sean Anthony Live Posted February 8, 2020

Also On 100.3: