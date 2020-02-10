CLOSE
Biden’s catching backlash after name calling towards a university student

Former Vice President Joe Biden raised eyebrows on the campaign trail Sunday when he jokingly called a university student a “lying dog-faced pony soldier.” This was after she asked him a question about his apparent fourth-place finish in the Iowa caucuses.

In video clips of the encounter at the campaign event in Hampton, New Hampshire, a woman identified by multiple news organizations as Madison Moore, 21, an economics student at Mercer University in Georgia, warned Biden her question was “going to be a little bit mean.”

“You’re arguably the candidate with the greatest advantage in this race. You’ve been the vice president; you weren’t burdened down by the impeachment trials. So, how do you explain the performance in Iowa, and why should voters believe that you can win the national election?” asked Moore.

“It’s a good question,” Biden said. “Have you ever been to a caucus?”

Moore indicated that she had.

“No, you haven’t. You’re a lying dog-faced pony soldier,” Biden said, drawing laughter from Moore and the audience. He went on to argue that even if the results out of Iowa had not been so “confusing,” he does not think that the state’s caucuses give a good indication of how a candidate will perform in the general election because minority voters are underrepresented.

Biden, who last week called his finish in Iowa a “gut punch,” also conceded that the campaigns for Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg were better organized than his in the Hawkeye State.

“It’s not a mean question,” Biden went on to say, according to The Washington Post. “It’s an honest question.”

