Dayton Filmmakers win big at the Oscars with the Obamas

Dayton directors for “American Factory” took home the Oscar for the best feature-length documentary Sunday. The directors, Julia Reichert, Jeff Reichert, and Steven Bognar, represented Ohio last night on the big stage, giving a big shout out to Dayton and the Buckeyes.

This documentary is the first film released under The Obama’s production company, Higher Ground.

Michelle and Barack tweeted out a big congratulations to the directors after their win last night.

 

The documentary was released back in August on Netflix. Highlighting an Ohio auto glass company that is run by a Chinese investor and shines a light on issues such as rights of workers, automation and globalization.

(Source)

Dayton Filmmakers win big at the Oscars with the Obamas  was originally published on wiznation.com

