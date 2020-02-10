CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

OHIO: Man Drinks Beer & Watches Porn in Public Library!

Clarence Stoll Mug Shot

Source: Erie County Jail / Erie County Jail

Only in Ohio! A Sandusky, Ohio man was caught watching porn while having himself a cold refreshing beer, in a public library. A library patron reported the man to police after witnessing the man watching the adult films on the library computer.

According to TiffinOhio.Net, the officer found 40-year-old, Clarence Stoll, still watching the flick while drinking a Budweiser beer, and there were several empty cans of beer as well as some that were unopened in a bag under the computer.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Stoll thought that giving the cops his brother’s name would get him off the charge but police quickly figured out his scheme and threatened a falsification charge and he fessed up his real identity. Stoll said he initially lied because he didn’t want it to be in the newspaper that he was drinking and watching porn at the library.

Stoll was cited with having an open container in a public place, a minor misdemeanor, adding that he would be charged with trespassing if he returns to the library within the next 60 days.

source

The Latest:

OHIO: Man Drinks Beer & Watches Porn in Public Library!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 weeks ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 5 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close