Viral Video: Stripper Falls 2 Stories Off a Pole; Starts Go Fund Me

Woman pole dancer bending over, portrait

Source: Tony Hutchings / Getty

There is a viral video circulating the internet that has everyone gasping and asking, ‘Is she Okay?’ An exotic dancer was in the middle of routine when she somehow lost her grip and fell extremely hard to the floor. It left the whole club speechless.

Check out the fall below:

The dancers name is @ganea_sky on instagram and she has since spoken on the viral video. Ganea updates concerned viewers on her injuries and how she needs help paying for surgery.

Check out the video below:

Genea explains how she broke her jaw and has to have surgery to repair it. She also broke a tooth and got a few stitches in her chin. Even though she fell hard, she managed not to break any limbs.

Reports say she has collected approximately $15k of the $20k goal.

 

Viral Video: Stripper Falls 2 Stories Off a Pole; Starts Go Fund Me was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

