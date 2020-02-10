CLOSE
NeYo’s Single Again?

NeYo may be single again very soon. According to reports, NeYo and his wife have split and she plans to file for divorce soon.

 

Ne-Yo

Source: Rachel Murray / Getty

Reports say that NeYo’s wife Crystal Smith is ‘So Sick’ of his antics. According to The Jasmine Brand, the two have been separated for some time and she is the one who decided to leave an initiated the divorce. A source said, “Crystal left him. She’s had enough.”

Smith has deleted every photo of them together off of her Instagram page. She posted a pic along with a cryptic message on Friday (February 7th), saying, “It takes grace to remain kind in cruel situations..and you can’t buy that.”

Meanwhile, the singer was spotted dancing at a club with his wedding ring on his pinky finger.

 

