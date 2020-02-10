CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Creep Daddy: Drake Seen Leaving Imaan Hammam’s Crib During NYFW

Don't hate the player.

Nike Unveils 2020 Tokyo Olympic Collection

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Life continues to be good for Drake. All signs are pointing to him and one of the top models in the game being an item.

As spotted on Page Six the Toronto native has been in New York for business and it seems a whole lot of play. On Wednesday, February 5 Champagne Papi was spotted leaving Imaan Hammam’s Manhattan apartment shortly before the high profile beauty made her exit from the luxury property.

That following Friday the duo were officially spotted playing each other close at a New York Fashion Event. The festivities were in celebration for her collaboration the Frame brand. Drizzy was reportedly seen grabbing her by her waist several times. Additionally the two celebrities snapped photos together which lead to speculation that they are an unofficial but soon to be official thing.

View this post on Instagram

#IMAANXFRAME 2/10”😍😍😍

A post shared by Imaan Hammam (@imaanhammam) on

 

For those not in the know Hammam is of Moroccan and Egyptian but was born in Amsterdam. The 5’10” stunner got her break by walking in Givenchy’s spring 2014 runway show. Since then she has graced advertising campaigns with Celine, Tiffany & Co. and Revlon.

In other Drake related news he was spotted shooting a video in front of the Marcy Housing Projects which is the home to Jay-Z.

Photo: WENN.com

Creep Daddy: Drake Seen Leaving Imaan Hammam’s Crib During NYFW  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 weeks ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 5 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close