Russ Rant: Words Matter

After Gayle King’s interview with Lisa Leslie hit the internet, folks were very unhappy with a specific question that she asked about Kobe Bryant. Among those upset was rapper Snoop Dogg, who voiced his disapproval in a video. Russ doesn’t have an issue with Snoop being upset, but he has an issue with something that he said. At the end of his rant Snoop said, “before we come get you,” which Russ says sounds like a threat. Though he doesn’t believe Snoop would actually harm King, those words can be twisted. Just like how the El Paso Walmart shooter twisted Trumps words and turned them into an act of violence. Remember, your words have power.

