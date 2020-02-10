CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

DISCUSSION: Should the XFL Consider Launching an Expansion Team in Cleveland?

XFL- First home game. Seattle Dragons at DC Defenders

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The Big Game, along with the NFL season, is over.  So is the college football season.

However, there is NO such thing as too much football.

Almost two decades after a disastrous one-and-done season, the XFL has a made a comeback, minus all of the “He Hate Me” gimmicks, and it has proven to be a hit in The Land!

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

According to ESPN public relations, Saturday’s debut game between the Washington D.C. Defenders and Seattle Dragons averaged 3.3 million viewers, with viewership peaking at a 4.0 million average from 4:45 p.m.-5 p.m. ET. Cleveland — and Ohio, for that matter — took particular interest in the new league, with Cleveland and Columbus ranking second and third, respectively, in terms of local markets for the game.

The big appeal in Ohio for the game is the appearance of former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback, and former Glenville High School graduate, Cardale Jones.  Two other Northeast Ohio natives, and Buckeye Nation alums, Doran Grant and Tracy Sprinkle, were also part of the matchup.  All three players are with the D.C. Defenders.

The Defenders beat out the Dragons, 31-19.

With the rebooted XFL drawing a big audience locally, this has prompted us to ask this question: Should the league consider adding a team in Cleveland?

The Browns have been struggling (and have been doing so since its return to the NFL and Cleveland back in 1999).

The attempts of a football alternative by several indoor football teams from the short-lived Cleveland Thunderbolts (1992-94), to the Cleveland Gladiators (2008 and 2010-17), to even the Cleveland Crush (2011-12) were tried, but with the exception of the Gladiators, none have really been successful during their limited run.

There is the Cleveland Fusion women’s football team that does need more support, and for more Clevelanders to be aware of their games.

So with the main football draw in town that seems to give Northeast Ohio a headache every season, is the XFL possibly an answer?

Could give some more football athletes an option, as well as football fans, especially with the elusive championship.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Scott Taetsch and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of The Washington Post and Getty Images

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

Cleveland Reacts to Cavs Signing Jim Beilien as Head Coach

8 photos Launch gallery

Cleveland Reacts to Cavs Signing Jim Beilien as Head Coach

Continue reading Cleveland Reacts to Cavs Signing Jim Beilien as Head Coach

Cleveland Reacts to Cavs Signing Jim Beilien as Head Coach

[caption id="attachment_4788784" align="alignnone" width="300"] Source: Jason Miller / Getty[/caption] Yesterday the Cleveland Cavaliers finally chose a successor for ex-NBA-championship winning coach Tyron Lue. NCAA fans will should rejoice, as Jim Beilien is almost considered college basketball royalty. The tenured veteran coach has enjoyed two trips to the Final Four, and has birthed 13 NCAA tournaments for four different teams over a 27 year career. Via | ESPN    

DISCUSSION: Should the XFL Consider Launching an Expansion Team in Cleveland?  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 weeks ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 5 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close