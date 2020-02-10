DISCUSSION: Should the XFL Consider Launching an Expansion Team in Cleveland?

The Big Game, along with the NFL season, is over. So is the college football season.

However, there is NO such thing as too much football.

Almost two decades after a disastrous one-and-done season, the XFL has a made a comeback, minus all of the “He Hate Me” gimmicks, and it has proven to be a hit in The Land!

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

According to ESPN public relations, Saturday’s debut game between the Washington D.C. Defenders and Seattle Dragons averaged 3.3 million viewers, with viewership peaking at a 4.0 million average from 4:45 p.m.-5 p.m. ET. Cleveland — and Ohio, for that matter — took particular interest in the new league, with Cleveland and Columbus ranking second and third, respectively, in terms of local markets for the game.

The @xfl2020 on ESPN/ABC is off to a strong start! pic.twitter.com/ZjAzmTLmz9 — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) February 10, 2020

The big appeal in Ohio for the game is the appearance of former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback, and former Glenville High School graduate, Cardale Jones. Two other Northeast Ohio natives, and Buckeye Nation alums, Doran Grant and Tracy Sprinkle, were also part of the matchup. All three players are with the D.C. Defenders.

The Defenders beat out the Dragons, 31-19.

With the rebooted XFL drawing a big audience locally, this has prompted us to ask this question: Should the league consider adding a team in Cleveland?

The Browns have been struggling (and have been doing so since its return to the NFL and Cleveland back in 1999).

The attempts of a football alternative by several indoor football teams from the short-lived Cleveland Thunderbolts (1992-94), to the Cleveland Gladiators (2008 and 2010-17), to even the Cleveland Crush (2011-12) were tried, but with the exception of the Gladiators, none have really been successful during their limited run.

There is the Cleveland Fusion women’s football team that does need more support, and for more Clevelanders to be aware of their games.

So with the main football draw in town that seems to give Northeast Ohio a headache every season, is the XFL possibly an answer?

Could give some more football athletes an option, as well as football fans, especially with the elusive championship.

