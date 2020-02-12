“Can You Smeeelllllll What The ROCK…Is Cooking Up?” Dwayne Johnson’s daughter is following in his footsteps. Simone Johnson is pursuing a career in wrestling. A press release revealed that the 18-year-old is already training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Simone will be WWE’s first fourth generation Superstar.

See more of the story right here….https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/dwayne-rock-johnson-daughter-simone-183724126.html

Dwayne Johnson’s Daughter Training To Become WWE Superstar was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Written By: JC Posted 11 hours ago

