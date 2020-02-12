CLOSE
Ice Cube To Star In Upcoming Boxing Film ‘Flint Strong’

Ice Cube is slated to star in a film about the life of 24-year-old Olympic gold medalist boxer Claressa “T-Rex” Shields. The actor-rapper will star in the movie titled “Flint Strong,” in which Cube will play her coach, Jason Crutchfield and Ryan Destiny will play Shields. Shields history-making boxing dreams begin in Flint, Michigan and landed her at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London where she took home a gold medal for her win in the women’s middleweight division. She currently holds world championships in three weight classes and is the undisputed female middleweight champion of the world. This will be Cube’s first movie since 2017’s “Fist Fight.”

(Source-HipHopDX)

Ice Cube To Star In Upcoming Boxing Film ‘Flint Strong’  was originally published on wtlcfm.com


