There has been a very concerning increase in drug overdoses in central Ohio that has prompted health officials to issue out an overdose warning and set up locations to give out narcan.

According to ABC6onyourside.com, the Franklin County Coroner posted some disheartening news in a Facebook message that said that Franklin County has had 23 drug overdose deaths between Jan. 31 and Feb. 7. On Saturday, Feb. 8, the county had five drug overdose deaths alone. In order to combat the situation, officials are giving out free Narcan several days this week to anyone who stops by several locations across Columbus.

The drugs used in these deaths have been identified as fentanyl and other substances that have been mixed with drugs including cocaine, counterfeit pills, meth, heroin and marijuana. Public Health Administrator of Addiction Services for Columbus Public Health, Andrea Boxill, said, “”Everyone can benefit from having this medication. Everyone can benefit from knowing how to use it.”

If you were unable to pick up Narcan from one of the locations Tuesday, Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health are offering free naloxone again on Wednesday:

Columbus Public Health, 240 Parsons Avenue, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Franklin County Public Health, 280 East Broad Street, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Columbus Fire Training Academy, 3639 Parson Avenue, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Columbus Fire Station 17, 2250 West Broad Street, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Columbus Fire Station 18, 1630 Cleveland Avenue, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Franklin County Coroner’s Office, 520 King Avenue, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Drug Overdose Warning Issued in Central Ohio was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 5 hours ago

Also On 100.3: