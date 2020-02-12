CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Columbus Metro Parks Offering Free Weddings!!

Wanna Get Married at Columbus Metro Parks for Free?

Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner leaving after the nuptials.

Source: Splash News

Plan on getting married soon and haven’t figured out where to hold your nuptials? You may be in luck! Columbus Metro Parks is offering free wedding to 12 lucky couples.

Man placing ring on another man's finger

Source: Jupiterimages / Getty

That could be you and your boo but you got to be ready soon. According to a tweet from Columbus Metro Parks, on February 29 at 2pm, 12 couples are able to get married for free at the Grove Lodge at Scioto Grove. The tweet was captioned, “Get married for free in a Metro Park with 11 other couples on Feb 29! Ceremony starts @ 2 (event 1-4PM) at the Grove Lodge at Scioto Grove. Cake & a sparkling (non-alcoholic) beverage for toast provided. Each couple can bring up to 10 guests.”

According to NBC4i.com, the executive director of Metro Parks, Tim Moloney, will officiate the collective wedding ceremony. Couples must obtain their marriage license from Franklin County Probate Court prior to the ceremony.

Anyone interested in being part of the ceremony must register by calling Metro Parks 614-891-070

#TheManeEvent: All The Extravagant Photos From The Keyshia Ka’oir & Gucci Mane Wedding

15 photos Launch gallery

#TheManeEvent: All The Extravagant Photos From The Keyshia Ka’oir & Gucci Mane Wedding

Continue reading #TheManeEvent: All The Extravagant Photos From The Keyshia Ka’oir & Gucci Mane Wedding

#TheManeEvent: All The Extravagant Photos From The Keyshia Ka’oir & Gucci Mane Wedding

Columbus Metro Parks Offering Free Weddings!!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 weeks ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 5 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close