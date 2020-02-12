CLOSE
Dwyane Wade’s Oldest Son Zaire Writes A Loving Message To His “Best Friend” Zaya

No matter what anyone has to say, the Wade family’s support for one another is simply beautiful.

Following Dwyane Wade’s announcement on Ellen yesterday that his 12-year-old identifies as female and is now going by Zaya, another one of his children, Zaire, has gone to social media to share his support.

“I have been blessed to have my best friend, Zaya with me for 12 years. We did everything together…we fought, we played, we laughed and we cried. But the one thing we never did was leave each other behind,” the caption reads. “I don’t care what they think Z, you are my best friend and I love you kid, and if it means anything, just know there’s no love lost on this side.”

Zaire’s support for his sibling is really nothing new, having gone with her to the Miami Pride parade just last year.

With Zaya going on this journey in the spotlight at such a young age, it’s great to see she not only has the support of her parents, but her brother, too.

Check out the thoughtful post in full down below:

 

This article was originally published on Bossip.com

