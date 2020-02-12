CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Two Ohio State football players arrested on felony rape and kidnapping charges

Two Ohio State football players were arrested early Wednesday on felony rape and kidnapping charges, jail records show.

Defensive backs Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint were being held in Franklin County’s main jail in Columbus, according to the jail’s website.
Both men are 21 and due to be seniors next season.
“We are aware that two of our students have been arrested and criminally charged,” an Ohio State University representative told CNN. “They have been suspended from all activities involving the football program. We will share more information when available.”
Amir Riep (left) and Jahsen Wint.
CNN has not yet determined if Riep and Wint have legal representation. No bond has been set for either; both are due in court Thursday, online jail records show.
Warrants for their arrests were issued Tuesday, according to records from the Franklin County Municipal Court Clerk.
The offenses are alleged to have happened February 4, those records show. Details about the accusations weren’t immediately available.
Riep and Wintwere largely backups this past season for the Buckeyes, whose 2019 campaign ended with a loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Two Ohio State football players arrested on felony rape and kidnapping charges  was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 weeks ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 5 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close