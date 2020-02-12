CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Mommy Moment: Avoid Scams This Tax Season!

Tax forms, pen and glasses, close-up

Source: Dick Luria / Getty

It’s tax season again! Refund time but its also scammer time. The cyber criminal jack-boys want a refund too, so they pose as the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to try and steal your money and personal information. Did u know, Over the years thousands of individuals have lost millions of dollars and personal info due to tax scams and fake IRS communications.

US tax forms

Source: Esthermm / Getty

According to CIO of Urban One, Tony Spinelli, here are some tips to help you avoid becoming the next victim.

The IRS will never:

  • Contact you by email, text message or social media to request personal or financial information.
  • Call or email about taxes owed without first having mailed you a bill.
  • Ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone.
  • Demand immediate payment using a specific method such as a pre-paid debit card, gift card or wire transfer.
  • Threaten to bring in local police or other law-enforcement groups to have you arrested for not paying.

You can report any IRS scams by clicking here.

Mommy Moment: Avoid Scams This Tax Season!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 weeks ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 5 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close