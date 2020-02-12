Former Friend Alleges Loni Love Actually Did Send Emails To Have Tamar Braxton FIRED From ‘The Real’ [Video]

Tamar Braxton may have been right all along if what Cookie Hull, Loni Love’s ex-comedy writer and friend, says is true.

Hull, who toured with Loni and wrote some of her material, tells Comedy Hype that Loni had plotted to get Tamar Braxton removed off of ‘The Real’ because “she wanted to be the only ghetto one” on there.

Welp! Tamar was actually removed from the ensemble daytime talk show in 2016 and it seems like there’s been beef ever since between the women and Tamar who claimed she knew all along that Loni played a part. Allegedly, Loni used Tamar’s Dancing With The Stars absences to ‘influence’ the network and sent a number of emails.

“She [Loni] was pointing out to the network where if [Tamar] missed 52 tapings and that the ratings didn’t change or didn’t get any better they really didn’t need her. She pointed out the fact that Tamar got hurt on DWTS, that she would be a liability. I know she didn’t specifically get her fired, but she was influencing things.”

