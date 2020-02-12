CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Mother Cuts Off Daughter’s Braids After Father Takes Her To Another Stylist

Young schoolgirl cries as her friend consoles her

Source: SDI Productions / Getty

A Black mother is going viral after video shows her taking scissors to her daughter’s braids because another stylist braided her hair. The little girl screams and cries as her beads, and what looks like added hair, fall to the ground.

“I don’t care. I do her hair,” the mother yells. It’s jarring.

According to the back story, which can be found on social media, the father secretly took his sons and daughter to get their hair done while at day care. When the mother returned to pick her up, she discovered the braided style and reacted by cutting it off.

View this post on Instagram

The mom definitely was in the wrong!

A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk LLC (@theneighborhoodtalk2) on

After garnering thousands of views on social media, she took to Facebook, where the video began circulating, to defend her actions. The woman explains that she just got her daughter’s hair to grow and didn’t want her hair braided that tight because it could break off.

As a parent, you do your best to withstand from telling other parent’s how to raise their children because you know how bothersome it is when someone does it to you. As the mother of a daughter, I am territorial about who touches my daughter or her hair. Period. Also as a mother, I would never want to endanger my child, emotionally scar them or do something out of emotion that could become a traumatic memory or experience.

What say you readers? Did the father provoked her by taking the daughter to get her hair done knowing how particular the mother is about tending to her own daughter’s hair? Obviously the mother is wrong, but are there two wrong parties in this scenario?

RELATED STORIES:

MANE TALK: What To Do When Your Haircut Doesn’t Go As Planned

Animated Short ‘Hair Love’ Wins Oscar, Director Matthew A. Cherry Calls To Pass A Federal CROWN Act Bill

Mother Cuts Off Daughter’s Braids After Father Takes Her To Another Stylist  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 weeks ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 5 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close