Congratulations to r&b singer Mya, she is a Mrs. now! Mya got hitched a few months ago and the word is just getting out about her secret ceremony.

Mya looked absolutely stunning in her wedding gown while standing on the beach. According to TMZ, sources say that Mya got married during an intimate beach ceremony in the Seychelles islands off the African coast. No word on who the groom is but she has been linked to NFL players DeSean Jackson and Larry Johnson, as well as music artists The Game and Jay-Z — prior to Beyonce.

Mya’s last full-length album, T.K.O. (The Knock Out), was released in April 2018.

