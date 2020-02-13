HBCU Spotlight: Texas Southern University

Black History Month
| 02.13.20
Dismiss
US-POLITICS-DEMOCRATS-DEBATE-PREP

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

Texas Southern University

Texas Southern University aka TSU was established on September 14, 1927, as the Houston Colored Junior College. The college was one of two junior colleges funded by the Houston Public School Board; the other school did was not for people of color. In 1934 the school changed its name to Houston College for Negroes and became a four-year college. The addition of a new law school for Negroes led the school to be named Texas State University for Negroes for 3 years before students petitioned the state legislature to remove the phrase “for Negroes.”

Mission Statement:

Texas Southern University is a student-centered comprehensive doctoral university committed to ensuring equality, offering innovative programs that are responsive to its urban setting, and transforming diverse students into lifelong learners, engaged citizens, and creative leaders in their local, national, and global communities.

Notable Alumni Include: Former NFL player and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan; singer Jennifer Holliday; and Leslie D. King, Mississippi Supreme Court Justice.

Mascot: Tigers

Enrollment: 9,700 students

learn more: http://www.tsu.edu/

HBCU Spotlight: Texas Southern University  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 weeks ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 5 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close