Disney released a live action version of the classic Aladdin over the summer and it was such a hit that they’re working on a part 2! They’re reportedly just waiting for the script to be finalized to reach out to Will Smith, who we all loved in the first one film!

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 2 hours ago

