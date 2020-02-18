We can only imagine what it feels like to lose loved ones and two at the same time.

As Vanessa Bryant comes to reality with the lose of her husband Kobe Bryant and their 13 year old daughter Gianna Bryant her family has been right by her side.

The family held their private funeral for Kobe and GiGi

And by Vanessa’s side since day one has been her mother and sister Sophie Laine helping her stay strong for her 3 daughters that she share with Kobe ( Natalia, Bianka, and Capri).

Prayers to their family!

Source: heavy.com

Vanessa Bryant’s Has Two Important People By Her Side was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Written By: Karen Vaughn Posted 44 mins ago

Also On 100.3: