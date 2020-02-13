CLOSE
Jennifer Hudson Will Perform A Kobe Bryant Tribute At The 2020 NBA All-Star Game

Jennifer Hudson is returning to her hometown of Chicago to perform a special tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant, along with the seven others who were tragically killed in a helicopter crash late last month, to open the 2020 NBA All-Star Game.

The league announced the decision on Thursday, with the game and performance both set to take place at Chicago’s United Center on Sunday, February 16. As for the halftime performances, fellow Chicago native, Chance the Rapper, will perform alongside Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, and Quavo.

Common and Taylor Bennett are also going to be in attendance, with Bennett performing at halftime of the NBA Rising Stars game on Friday and Common is set to share “a moving narrative about what basketball means to the city” before tip-off at the All-Star Game. Yet another Chicago legend, Chaka Khan, is going to sing the national anthem for the game.

As if that line-up wasn’t already stacked enough, the weekend will also feature Queen Latifah and Chicago youth performing a rendition of Stevie Wonder’s “Love’s in Need of Love Today.”

Getting to the actual basketball game, players are going to honor Kobe and Gianna by wearing their respective jersey numbers; Team LeBron will wear Gianna’s No. 2 and Team Giannis will wear Kobe’s No. 24.

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game will air on TNT at 8 p.m. ET.

This article was originally published on Bossip.com

