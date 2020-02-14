CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Vanessa Bryant Changes Name Of Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Sports Foundation

In 2018 Kobe Bryant founded The Mamba Sports Foundation to make a positive impact on young people through sports. The name was inspired by Bryant’s nickname on the court, Black Mamba.

His widow, Vanessa Bryant has announced the name will be changed to The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation to honor both her late husband and daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant. Mamabacita was the name the 13-year-old earned on the basketball court.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

On Thursday, Bryant made the announcement on Instagram, writing, “Because there is no #24 without #2, we have updated the Mamba Sports Foundation to now be called the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. Our mission remains the same – and stronger than ever – to provide opportunities to young people through sports. Thank you all for the outpouring of support and your kind donations to date as we carry forth Kobe and Gigi’s legacy. We hope to empower young athletes in a world they left us all to help shape.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE NEWSLETTER -> HERE 

 

Gianna’s basketball skills were evident by ninth grade, she was expected to carry on her fathers legacy on the court.

SEE ALSO: Vanessa Bryant Expresses Her Feelings In New Post: ‘Mad I’m Not With Kobe And Gigi’

Check out the clip below from early January where she can be seen mastering her father’s fadeaway jumper.

 

RELATED: Indianapolis Community Removes Kobe Bryant Mural After Deeming It Too Ugly

Kobe Bryant, 41, Gianna, 13, and seven other people were killed on January 26 while taking a helicopter to the Mamba Academy for basketball practice in nearby Thousand Oaks. The aircraft crashed in Calabasas and killed everyone on board.

Kobe and Gianna were laid to rest at a private funeral in Corona Del Mar, California on February 7, the Los Angeles Times reported.

On February 24, a public memorial is scheduled to take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant would have celebrated their nineteenth wedding anniversary this April.

Celebrities React To The Deaths Of Kobe & Gianna Bryant On Social Media

36 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities React To The Deaths Of Kobe & Gianna Bryant On Social Media

Continue reading Celebrities React To The Deaths Of Kobe & Gianna Bryant On Social Media

Celebrities React To The Deaths Of Kobe & Gianna Bryant On Social Media

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z2LpaEojNYs Celebrities, politicians, and athletes from around the world have expressed their devastation over the loss of NBA legend Kobe Bryant. Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday, January 26. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore was also killed in the crash, reports TMZ sports. The two were headed to Mamba Academy for basketball practice when the helicopter crashed. The other victims have not been identified. Bryant was 41-years-old. Scroll through the tweets below to see reactions to their deaths below. We're sending prayers to the Bryant family and anyone else who lost their lives in this tragedy.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Vanessa Bryant Changes Name Of Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Sports Foundation  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 weeks ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close