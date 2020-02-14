Are you single on Valentine’s day and trying to figure out how to cope? It’s really not so bad and their are tons of ways to get your self successfully through this lovers holiday. If your rolling solo today or even hanging out with a group of your single girlfriends, here are a few tips to help you out.

According to Mashup.com:

1. Celebrate other kinds of love — Love for your friends, family, even your pet!

2. Banish negative thoughts — Say something nurturing & encouraging about yourself when negative thoughts about being single come. You’ll rather be alone then to be getting played or in a headache relationship

3. Distract yourself with other things – Work on your hobbies, or maybe inviting your single friends over for a game night?Have some “me time” — Get a message, , watch your favorite movie with a glass of wine, or anything else to treat yourself.

4. Make it errand day – Be productive If you have the day off, keep yourself busy by getting your errands done.

5. Have sex — You don’t need to be in a couple to get some. Call a friend with benefits if you have one, or fly solo.

6. Go away — If you have the money to do it, take a weekend away, maybe to visit a friend you haven’t seen in a while.

7. Ignore the hype — Valentine’s Day is just a day like any other, so just stick to your usual Grown Folk Friday routine which means I’ll see you tonight at ‘Grown Folk Friday’s At Atlantis for our live broadcast from 9pm-11pm on Magic 95.5!

Happy Valentine’s Day to you! Make it a great one.

MOMMY MOMENT: How to Get Thru V-Day If You’re Single! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com