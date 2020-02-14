CLOSE
MOMMY MOMENT: How to Get Thru V-Day If You’re Single!

Are you single on Valentine’s day and trying to figure out how to cope? It’s really not so bad and their are tons of ways to get your self successfully through this lovers holiday. If your rolling solo today or even hanging out with a group of your single girlfriends, here are a few tips to help you out.

According to Mashup.com:

1. Celebrate other kinds of love — Love for your friends, family, even your pet!

2. Banish negative thoughts — Say something nurturing & encouraging about yourself when negative thoughts about being single come. You’ll rather be alone then to be getting played or in a headache relationship

3. Distract yourself with other things – Work on your hobbies, or maybe inviting your single friends over for a game night?Have some “me time” — Get a message, , watch your favorite movie with a glass of wine, or anything else to treat yourself.

4. Make it errand day – Be productive If you have the day off, keep yourself busy by getting your errands done.

5. Have sex — You don’t need to be in a couple to get some. Call a friend with benefits if you have one, or fly solo.

6. Go away — If you have the money to do it, take a weekend away, maybe to visit a friend you haven’t seen in a while.

7. Ignore the hype — Valentine’s Day is just a day like any other, so just stick to your usual Grown Folk Friday routine which means I’ll see you tonight at ‘Grown Folk Friday’s At Atlantis for our live broadcast from 9pm-11pm on Magic 95.5!

Happy Valentine’s Day to you! Make it a great one.

 

[caption id="attachment_2922432" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Maarten de Boer / Getty[/caption] Tracee Ellis Ross is a talented, funny, educated, stylish, and she’s over 40 and single with no kids. In 2017 Ross spoke about the never-ending pressure on women “of a certain age” to have a family. That being “chosen and having kids are what makes you worthy” of your womanhood. https://www.facebook.com/glamour/videos/10155697310365479/ Sounds archaic, unfortunately, it’s still a fact. Despite a woman’s numerous accomplishments judgment of a woman’s worth still often boils down to two things: marriage and kids. Even in 2018, releasing oneself of society’s expectation for a woman to find her worth within the constructs of home and family can be frustrating. However, Ross continues to demonstrate that there is no crisis. That husband plus child does not equal woman. We are enough all by ourselves. Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] In honor of Tracee Ellis Ross celebrating another year we take a look at 7 ways she taught women to be unapologetic about being fabulously single:              

 

 

 

MOMMY MOMENT: How to Get Thru V-Day If You’re Single!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

