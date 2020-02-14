CLOSE
Cincinnati Police captain pleads not guilty in OVI case

The Cincinnati police captain, who was charged with an OVI pleaded not guilty Friday morning in the Clermont County Municipal Court.

Amanda Caton, 55, is scheduled to return to court at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to stand before Judge Kevin Miles for a plea or trial setting.

Fox 19 reports that the dashcam video shows Caton and her husband, Cincinnati Police Lt. Patrick Caton, were pulled over by Loveland police on Sunday.

Police say she crossed the center line, and the office followed her before pulling them over shortly afterward.

The Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office is currently reviewing the arrest.

Both she and her husband were under the influence.

(Source)

Cincinnati Police captain pleads not guilty in OVI case  was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

