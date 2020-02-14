FacebookLiveFriday with Lincoln Ware 2/14/2020

If you missed “Facebook Live Friday,” no worries, you watch it right here!

Happy Valentines Day!

Today’s guest: Zola Stewart, the owner of Zola’s Place stops by.

Eric Kearney calls in to discuss the article concerning The Port of the African American Chambers regarding the Millenium Hotel project.

Today’s Plate:

The main course was the article about The Port and the African American Chambers. The Chambers is upset with The Port because they decided to skip the bidding process for the Millenium Hotel project and gave it to a large contractor instead.

Another topic on the plate was the continued discussion on the Cincinnati Police captain and her OVI investigation.

