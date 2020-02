Women give mixed signals all of the time, especially around Valentine’s Day! Fellas, if your woman says that she’s okay staying in…you better make some plans! Also, if she pretends that she forgot about it, trust me, she didn’t. Women want you to make plans, make them feel special and go out of your way for Valentine’s Day no matter what she tells you.

D.L.’s Top 10 Mixed Signals That Women Give About Valentine’s Day was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 3 hours ago

