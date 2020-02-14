CLOSE
Behind The Scenes: Kyla Pratt Returns To T.V. With New Comedy Show

A funny series is in the works.

Actress Kyla Pratt arrives at the &apos;It&apos;s A Wonderful Lifetime&apos; Holiday Party held at STK Los Angeles at W Los Angeles - West Beverly Hills on October 22, 2019 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States.

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Kyla Pratt is making her T.V. comeback thanks to a new comedy coming to Fox titled Call Me Kat.

According to Shadow and Act, Pratt is joining actresses Mayim Bialik and Swoosie Kurtz in the multicamera series. It’s based on the BBC show, Miranda, and it “centers around Kat (Bialik), a 39-year-old woman who struggles every day against society and her mother Sheila (Kurtz) to prove that you CANNOT have everything you want — and still be happy, which is why she spent the money her parents set aside for her wedding to open a Cat Café in Louisville, KY.”

Apparently, the network loved the idea for the show because Call Me Kat was ordered straight-to-series, meaning it bypassed the pilot stage and was approved for a full season production.

Pratt gained fame as a child and teenager actress with series like One on One, which aired on UPN. She also voiced Penny Proud on Disney Channel’s The Proud Family, which is getting a reboot on the streaming site Disney+. As an adult, Pratt had roles in Let’s Stay Together on BET and Recovery Road on Freeform. She also popped up in a few T.V. holiday movies.

Glad to know a celebrated child star is still working!

Behind The Scenes: Kyla Pratt Returns To T.V. With New Comedy Show  was originally published on globalgrind.com

