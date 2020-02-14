CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

College Football Player Bodyslams Cop in Grove City

Big 10 Championship Game - Ohio State v Michigan State

Source: Joe Robbins / Getty

Officers in Grove City were called by a woman who claims a college football player, Michael Harris was “acting erratic”. He is a linebacker for Eastern Kentucky University.

According to the Source the woman who called police alleged that he 19-year-old football player was being “aggressive” and “did not seem to be ‘all there.’”

Harris became violent when officers arrived, and in the video you can see the officer and Harris get into a grappling match. Things went left when Harris body slammed the cop, but luckily he wasn’t injured,and after the melee Harris was detained, along with some pills, that may be the reason for his behavior.

He is being charged with felony assault, and a few other charges.

Micah Dixon Maternity Photo Shoot

See Micah Dixon's Maternity Photoshoot Here

18 photos Launch gallery

See Micah Dixon's Maternity Photoshoot Here

Continue reading See Micah Dixon’s Maternity Photoshoot Here

See Micah Dixon's Maternity Photoshoot Here

College Football Player Bodyslams Cop in Grove City  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 weeks ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close