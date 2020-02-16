CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

R. Kelly Hit With New Sexual Assault Charges, New Underaged Victim Added

The case against the Pied Piper continues to grow.

Judge won't increase bond for R. Kelly or give $100,000 back to woman who posted his bail

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty

R. Kelly has been indicted, again. The disgraced R&B singer was hit with a new indictment by the Feds in Chicago.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, a superseding indictment against Kelly has named a new victim, who reportedly met the singer in 1997 or 1998 when she was just 14 or 15.

It says Kelly “engaged in sexual contact and sexual acts” with that person and four others when they were under the age of 18. For the new victim, the alleged sexual activity took place between 1997 and 2000. But it no longer makes that claim about a sixth person who remains central to the obstruction of justice charge Kelly faces.

Previously identified in the old indictment as “Minor 2,” the person is now identified as “Individual D.” The facts in both indictments appear to match previous testimony of Lisa Van Allen, who has spoken publicly about her relationship with Kelly and became a key, if problematic, witness during Kelly’s 2008 child pornography trial.

Van Allen could not be reached for comment Friday.

Jeffrey Cramer, a former federal prosecutor, said the move could be a sign the feds felt uncomfortable presenting the person to a jury as a victim but still had corroborating evidence to put that person on the stand as a witness.

Seems like the Feds are making sure the case against R. Kelly is airtight.

The Pied Piper of R&Pee’s federal trial in Chicago is set to begin in April (the Brooklyn trail is slated for July), for now, and he is facing charges that include obstruction of justice and child pornography. Since July 2019, he has been jailed at Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center without bail.

R. Kelly Hit With New Sexual Assault Charges, New Underaged Victim Added  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 weeks ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 5 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close