CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

5 Reasons Why We Should All Be Excited For Janet Jackson’s Comeback

Janet Jackson

Source: Getty / Getty

Everyone loves a good ol’ comeback, but the resurgence of the entity that is Janet Jackson is way more than that.

Miss Jackson (if you’re nasty) recently announced that she’s set to kick off her Black Diamond World Tour in arenas across North America this summer, and fans couldn’t be more excited!

 

According to CNN, the tour which kicks off June 24 in Miami, will feature new music from her forthcoming “Black Diamond” album which will be released this year. The production will also include music from her 12 multi-platinum albums as well as a special performance of “Rhythm Nation 1814,” which recently marked its 30th Anniversary.

Are you ready to be entertained?! Here are the top 5 reasons why we all should be excited about the return of Janet Jackson.

5 Reasons Why We Should All Be Excited For Janet Jackson’s Comeback  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 weeks ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 5 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close